Cryptocurrency

Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures

Cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading, an affiliate of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, has been handed an $8 million penalty by the state of New York for significant compliance lapses. The firm breached the state’s rigid regulations concerning cryptocurrency and cybersecurity, leading to this enforcement action which underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to uphold its regulatory standards in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Compliance Failures and Regulatory Stringency

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) found Genesis Global Trading guilty of failing to meet the required standards in Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) compliance, transaction monitoring, Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) filings, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) screening, and cybersecurity. These breaches, viewed as serious by the state authorities, compelled Genesis to surrender its BitLicense—a license indispensable for any crypto company to operate in New York. The loss of the BitLicense not only signifies the firm’s operational cessation in New York but also underlines the significance of adhering to regulatory frameworks in the industry.

Settlement and Aftermath

Genesis Global Trading has agreed to the $8 million penalty as part of a settlement with the state. This settlement has acted as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts by regulatory bodies to ensure compliance and safeguard consumers in the ever-evolving and often unpredictable cryptocurrency markets. Genesis had voluntarily ceased operations in September, even before the settlement was reached, indicating a possible awareness of the impending regulatory action.

Regulation and Consumer Protection in Crypto Markets

This enforcement action against Genesis Global Trading is a significant move in the state’s endeavor to maintain its regulatory standards in the cryptocurrency industry. It underscores the gravity of compliance failures and the state’s commitment to enforce its regulations. The withdrawal of Genesis’ BitLicense serves as a potent reminder for crypto companies of the importance of maintaining stringent compliance protocols. The case of Genesis is likely to set a precedent for future regulatory actions in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

