Funtico Unveils Whitelist for Summoners Collection NFT Sale: Exclusive Tournament & Prizes Await

Marking a significant milestone in the digital gaming sphere, Funtico has officially announced the launch of its whitelist for the highly anticipated Summoners Collection NFT sale, scheduled to commence on February 27, 2024. This innovative sale not only introduces a unique set of NFTs to the market but also promises enticing benefits for participants, including exclusive tournament entry and a lucrative prize pool.

Exclusive Benefits for Whitelist Participants

Whitelist members of the Funtico platform stand to gain early access to the Summoners Collection NFT sale, unlocking a realm of exclusive benefits. Notably, participants who manage to collect one of each NFT in the collection will be rewarded with a special NFT. Furthermore, they will gain entry into an exclusive tournament, boasting a starting prize pool of $100,000 USDT. With 20% of the proceeds from the NFT sales funneled into the prize pool, it is poised for substantial growth, heightening the stakes for competitors.

Building a Rewarding Ecosystem for Gamers

Funtico's mission extends beyond just selling NFTs; it aims to cultivate a rewarding ecosystem for gamers. By offering a diverse range of games across various genres, from indie casual to AAA action-type games, the platform rewards players for their skill and activity. Utilizing $TICO, an ERC-20 utility token, for all transactions, Funtico is dedicated to providing gamers with true ownership of their in-game items and progress. The team behind Funtico, with extensive experience in the gaming industry, envisions creating a global gaming community where skills are rewarded, and players are motivated to engage actively.

Join the Community for Updates and Exclusive Content

Funtico encourages interested gamers and potential participants to join its growing community on various social media platforms and Discord. By doing so, members can stay updated with the latest news, gain exclusive content, and connect with fellow gaming enthusiasts. The platform's commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive community is evident through its continuous engagement and provision of valuable information to its members.