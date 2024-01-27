FTX Crypto Firm Increases Cash Reserves Amid Bankruptcy and Legal Battles

FTX, the cryptocurrency enterprise that collapsed in 2022, is steadily bolstering its cash reserves in an effort to repay customers.

The four largest affiliates of the firm have nearly doubled their cash to $4.4 billion by the end of 2023, up from $2.3 billion in October 2022, as stated in Chapter 11 reports. This financial boost comes despite the company's anticipation that not all customers will be fully repaid.

Attempts to Raise Capital and Repay Customers

FTX has been active in raising capital to meet its obligations. The firm managed to gather $1.8 billion by selling digital assets and further engaged in Bitcoin derivative trades to hedge and generate yield. However, the rise in customer claims over $1 million has added to the firm's financial challenges.

In an effort to limit the payout, FTX has proposed to value digital assets at the time of the bankruptcy filing. This move would effectively exclude customers from the subsequent rise in cryptocurrency values, causing a potential contention point for those affected.

Legal Battles and Bankruptcy Proceedings

In addition to its financial troubles, FTX is also embroiled in legal disputes against former associates and firms that withdrew funds before its bankruptcy declaration. These lawsuits add another layer of complexity to the ongoing bankruptcy case currently being heard in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Founder's Fraud Conviction

Adding insult to injury, FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. The collapse of both FTX and Alameda Research, another firm under Bankman Fried, led to the misuse of up to 10 billion of customers' money. Bankman Fried faces sentencing on March 28, with an appeal expected.

The bankruptcy and dissolution of trading firm Alameda Research triggered a mass withdrawal of user funds from the FTX ecosystem. Despite these setbacks, FTX maintains that the bankruptcy did not impact its US branch, FTX.US.