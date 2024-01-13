Franklin Templeton Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee to Outpace Competition

Franklin Templeton, a renowned investment company based in San Mateo, California, has made a strategic move in the competitive investment market. The company announced a significant reduction in its Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund’s (ETF) fee, effectively outpacing its counterparts in affordability.

The Cutthroat Competition in Bitcoin ETFs

The fee for the Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETF, known by its ticker EZBC, was slashed from 0.29% to 0.19%. This 10 basis-point decrease effectively undercuts the fee of the previously most affordable Bitcoin ETF, offered by Bitwise, which stands at 0.2%. This fee reduction comes as a strategic response to the recent approval of several Bitcoin ETFs. The investment market is seeing a rush among providers to establish their offerings competitively, leading to an intensified battle for market share.

Franklin Templeton’s Aggressive Strategy

Franklin Templeton’s fee cut is a direct reflection of the fierce competition among investment product providers seeking to capture a share of the burgeoning Bitcoin ETF market. The reduction also signifies the increasing recognition of Bitcoin as a legitimate and attractive asset class for both institutional and retail investors. In a bid to further boost the attractiveness of its ETF, Franklin Templeton has introduced an aggressive strategy, waiving all fees until the fund amasses Assets Under Management (AUM) of $10 billion.

A New Benchmark in Bitcoin ETF Market

With this decision, Franklin Templeton has set a new benchmark in the Bitcoin ETF market. The company’s move to make its fund the most affordable option in the market after just one day of trading demonstrates its commitment to providing cost-effective investment options. The fund manager’s decision to waive off fees until the fund reaches AUM of $10 billion not only makes the fund more appealing to investors but also anticipates the looming battle for market share. As Bitcoin ETFs clocked up $4.6 billion in trading volume on Thursday, it’s clear that Franklin Templeton’s strategic move is an attempt to carve its niche in this rapidly evolving sector.