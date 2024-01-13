en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Franklin Templeton Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee to Outpace Competition

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Franklin Templeton Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee to Outpace Competition

Franklin Templeton, a renowned investment company based in San Mateo, California, has made a strategic move in the competitive investment market. The company announced a significant reduction in its Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund’s (ETF) fee, effectively outpacing its counterparts in affordability.

The Cutthroat Competition in Bitcoin ETFs

The fee for the Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETF, known by its ticker EZBC, was slashed from 0.29% to 0.19%. This 10 basis-point decrease effectively undercuts the fee of the previously most affordable Bitcoin ETF, offered by Bitwise, which stands at 0.2%. This fee reduction comes as a strategic response to the recent approval of several Bitcoin ETFs. The investment market is seeing a rush among providers to establish their offerings competitively, leading to an intensified battle for market share.

Franklin Templeton’s Aggressive Strategy

Franklin Templeton’s fee cut is a direct reflection of the fierce competition among investment product providers seeking to capture a share of the burgeoning Bitcoin ETF market. The reduction also signifies the increasing recognition of Bitcoin as a legitimate and attractive asset class for both institutional and retail investors. In a bid to further boost the attractiveness of its ETF, Franklin Templeton has introduced an aggressive strategy, waiving all fees until the fund amasses Assets Under Management (AUM) of $10 billion.

A New Benchmark in Bitcoin ETF Market

With this decision, Franklin Templeton has set a new benchmark in the Bitcoin ETF market. The company’s move to make its fund the most affordable option in the market after just one day of trading demonstrates its commitment to providing cost-effective investment options. The fund manager’s decision to waive off fees until the fund reaches AUM of $10 billion not only makes the fund more appealing to investors but also anticipates the looming battle for market share. As Bitcoin ETFs clocked up $4.6 billion in trading volume on Thursday, it’s clear that Franklin Templeton’s strategic move is an attempt to carve its niche in this rapidly evolving sector.

0
Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Greenville's Hotel Construction Trends Towards Economy Amidst Strong Luxury Demand
September 2022 marked the opening of the Grand Bohemian Lodge, a beacon of luxury in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Despite the delays served by the COVID-19 pandemic, this plush hotel finally threw open its doors to the public, signaling a significant investment in the region’s luxury accommodations sector. While the Lodge stands proud, the third
Greenville's Hotel Construction Trends Towards Economy Amidst Strong Luxury Demand
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
26 seconds ago
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
Navigating the Intricacies of Management Equity Plans: A Comprehensive Guide
32 seconds ago
Navigating the Intricacies of Management Equity Plans: A Comprehensive Guide
TikTok Partners with Fospha to Revolutionize Top-of-Funnel Marketing
9 seconds ago
TikTok Partners with Fospha to Revolutionize Top-of-Funnel Marketing
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners
12 seconds ago
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
21 seconds ago
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
24 seconds
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
30 seconds
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
43 seconds
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
57 seconds
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
1 min
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
2 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
2 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
41 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app