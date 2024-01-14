Forecasts 2024: ‘Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock’ Show to Feature Notable Guests

The ‘Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock’ radio show, set to air on the Free Talk Live Network on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 6 pm CDT, promises a riveting compilation of interviews with several prominent guests. Unfurling a tapestry of predictions and insights across various fields, the show is poised to engage a diverse and global audience.

Exploring Forecasts with Doug Casey

Doug Casey, the renowned figure from Casey Research and International Man, will grace the show to share his forecasts for 2024. His discussion is set to delve into economics, market conditions, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and global news. Known for his astute observations and sharp predictions, Casey’s insights are sure to provide a comprehensive view of the upcoming year from his unique perspective.

James Corbett’s predictive discourse

Noted for his incisive reportage on the Corbett Report, James Corbett will also be part of the show. His segment, intriguingly titled ‘Is this it? – The Beginning is Nigh,’ is expected to shed light on his predictions for the unfolding year. Corbett’s reputation for insightful analysis and a clear understanding of global trends are bound to add depth to the discourse.

Gerald Celente’s Economic Prognostication

The final guest on the show, Gerald Celente, Founder and Director of the Trends Research Institute and Publisher of the weekly Trends Journal, will offer his predictions for 2024. His focus will be on economic and market conditions, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals. Renowned as a reliable trend predictor, Celente’s views are likely to generate much interest among listeners keen to discern probable economic trajectories.

The ‘Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock’ radio show, by featuring these thought leaders, is set to provide a stimulating forum for discussions on the future. Reaching out to a varied audience through radio stations, satellite channels, cable TV affiliates, internet video and audio affiliates, and Pirate/Micro/Community Stations, the show promises a riveting exploration of what 2024 might hold.