Business

First Day of Trading for US Bitcoin ETFs Records $4.6 Billion in Volume

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
In a landmark move, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the launch of several spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), marking a watershed moment in the cryptocurrency industry. These ETFs, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, began trading last Thursday, with an astonishing $4.6 billion worth of shares traded by Thursday afternoon.

SEC Approval: A Milestone for the Crypto Market

This decision by the SEC came after an extended tug-of-war between the regulator and the crypto sector. The SEC had previously dismissed spot bitcoin ETFs over worries about investor protection. However, the approval of these ETFs establishes a significant milestone for the crypto industry, potentially leading to broader acceptance of digital assets as investments. Despite this, SEC Chair Gary Gensler clarified that the approval is not an endorsement of bitcoin, which he considers a speculative and volatile asset.

Intense Competition Among Issuers

Following the launch, the price of bitcoin surged to its highest level since December 2021. The competition among issuers is fierce, with some cutting fees to attract market share. In particular, Grayscale’s conversion of its existing bitcoin trust into an ETF made it the world’s largest bitcoin ETF overnight. Analysts’ estimates on the potential inflows into these ETFs vary widely, with projections ranging from $10 billion by 2024 to as much as $100 billion this year.

Skepticism and Innovation in the Investment Community

Despite the approval, there remains skepticism within the broader investment community. Some view cryptocurrencies as risky, especially after incidents like the FTX implosion. Vanguard and Goldman Sachs, for instance, expressed their lack of interest in incorporating cryptocurrencies into their investment offerings. Nonetheless, the creation of these ETFs may lead to further innovation in crypto-related investment products, like spot ether ETFs and covered call ETFs.

In the wake of these developments, cryptocurrency-related stocks saw mixed reactions, with some initial gains followed by declines. Additionally, Circle Internet Financial, the creator of stablecoin USDC, confidentially filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), further indicating the growing integration of cryptocurrency into the traditional financial landscape.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

