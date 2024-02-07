Fireblocks Announces Layoffs Amid Restructuring Initiative

Fireblocks, the renowned cryptocurrency custody service provider, has announced an impending restructuring process that includes layoffs affecting less than 3% of its workforce. This move is seen as part of the company's strategy to streamline its services and enhance operational efficiency.

Advertisment

Streamlining Operations Amidst Industry Challenges

While the specific details surrounding the layoffs remain undisclosed, the company has confirmed that those affected will receive severance packages. This decision mirrors a larger trend within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry, where several companies, including Gemini Trust, Blockchain.com, and Coinbase Global, have also downsized their teams during 2023.

Fireblocks' Robust Financial Position

Advertisment

Despite the reductions, Fireblocks continues to maintain a strong financial position. As of January 2022, the company boasted a valuation of $8 billion, thanks to a successful funding round that amassed around $1.2 billion from heavyweight investors like Sequoia Capital and Coatue Management. This well-funded status enables Fireblocks to continue its pursuit of growth and expansion, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of the Australian blockchain company BlockFold for an approximate sum of $10 million.

Collaboration with BNY Mellon and Industry Trends

In addition to its expansion endeavors, Fireblocks has partnered with BNY Mellon to provide technology for Bitcoin and Ethereum custody services, underscoring its commitment to playing a vital role in the digital asset ecosystem. However, the company's layoffs coincide with a noticeable decrease in crypto job postings and a wave of layoffs enveloping the tech industry. As of February 6, 2023, more than 32,000 workers from 130 tech companies have been let go, perpetuating a pattern that began to emerge in 2022.