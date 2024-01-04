Fidelity’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Nod from CBOE: A Leap Towards Regulatory Approval

Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has given a thumbs-up to the listing application for Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin ETF, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. This progression is a crucial stride towards securing regulatory approval for a Bitcoin ETF, a development that has sent ripples across the cryptocurrency sector.

Securing Foothold in the ETF Investment Wave

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund filed Form 8-A to report approval of registering its shares as securities on the CBOE BZX Exchange. This move signifies Fidelity’s commitment to comply with regulatory standards. Fidelity Investments has proved its dedication by charging a comparatively lower annual fee of 0.39% for its Bitcoin Trust than similar offerings from Galaxy/Invesco.

Anticipated Authorized Participants

Goldman Sachs is expected to become an ‘authorized participant’ for the Bitcoin ETFs of BlackRock and Grayscale, meaning it will help maintain the ETF shares’ alignment with the underlying assets. Other financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Jane Street, and Cantor Fitzgerald also are projected to serve as authorized participants for various ETF issuers.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Glimpse into the Future?

SEC’s meetings with major exchanges, including the CBOE, have spurred confidence in the possibility of an imminent approval of a long-awaited spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. If approved, retail investors could gain more exposure to bitcoin at a lower cost than the approved bitcoin futures ETF.

However, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stressed that while the security registration has been approved, the ETF listing still needs a 19b-4 approval and a finalized S-1 document. Amid this news, Bitcoin’s price experienced a slight correction, with a 4.4% decrease over the past 24 hours and a 1.3% loss over the last week.

The potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC could hold significant implications for the crypto industry, increasing cryptocurrency adoption and boosting the acceptance of blockchain technology. The deadline for a crypto investment vehicle from ARK Invest and 21Shares on January 10 has the industry waiting with bated breath.