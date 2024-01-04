en English
Cryptocurrency

Fetch.ai’s Bullish Trajectory in Jeopardy as Bearish Momentum Builds Up

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Fetch.ai’s Bullish Trajectory in Jeopardy as Bearish Momentum Builds Up

Fetch.ai (FET), the cryptocurrency linked to artificial intelligence, has been enjoying a bullish trajectory since October 18, coinciding with a broader surge in the crypto market. The coin consistently hit new highs and lows until recently, where it met with resistance, hinting at a potential ceiling to its growth. A potential decline looms, especially if Fetch.ai breaches the support threshold of the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.6729.

Technical Indicators Signal Potential Decline

A recent dip brought the Fetch.ai’s price to an intra-day low of $0.5654. However, the subsequent recovery effort lacked the robust buying momentum necessary to sustain the upward trend. Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) suggest a weakening of bullish influence and a strengthening of bearish momentum.

On-chain Data Reflects Upsurge in Sell Pressure

On-chain data from Santiment reveals an uptick in active deposits to exchanges and a downturn in withdrawal transactions. This development implies a potential surge in sell pressure and a decrease in accumulation by investors. Metrics indicating development activity and network growth are also on the decline, which could adversely impact the project’s adoption and upgrades.

Possible Reversal if Buyers Re-enter Market

However, if buyers make a return to the market, a reversal above the 25-day EMA could be a possibility, negating the bearish outlook if the price closes above $0.7540. In an optimistic scenario, Fetch.ai could skyrocket past the $0.7952 mark, aiming for the $0.8000 level, a 23% increase from current standings.

Cryptocurrency
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

