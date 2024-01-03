FCA’s New Crypto Asset Regulations Impact UK Crypto Firms

In an unprecedented move aimed at tightening the reins on crypto trading in the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has introduced stern regulations affecting crypto-asset advertisements. The impact of these new regulations is far-reaching and mandates crypto firms to align with the standards or face severe repercussions, including jail terms of up to two years for non-compliance.

OKX Takes a Step Forward

Leading crypto exchange OKX has taken a proactive approach to meet these regulations. The firm has introduced a knowledge and risk management test that its UK customers must pass to continue trading on the platform. The stringent measures, which come into effect on January 8, are seen as a way to ensure users are fully aware of the risks associated with crypto trading.

Industry-Wide Impact

Further echoing the impact of the FCA’s regulations, other crypto trading platforms such as Coinbase have also implemented similar tests. This move has led to a spate of complaints from users who have found their accounts restricted or even closed. Desperate to regain access, some users have resorted to seeking answers to the tests online.

A Time of Change

While some crypto firms grapple with the new regulations, others have chosen to wind down their operations in the UK altogether. Bybit, for instance, has completely ceased its UK operations, and Revolut has temporarily suspended its crypto services for UK business customers. The stakes are high as failure to comply with the FCA’s rules could result in companies losing access to approximately 17.66 million crypto users in the UK, signifying a significant market.