Exor Digital Holdings Acquires Jubi Trading Platform, Rebrands It to Joy Universe

In a significant shift in the digital asset landscape, Exor Digital Holdings Limited, a leading entity in digital innovation and technology, has announced the full acquisition of the Jubi digital trading platform. Jubi, a historically significant player in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the most traded platform globally in 2017 and the leading Chinese-language digital asset trading platform in 2015.

A New Chapter for Jubi

Initially acquired by Singapore's Uniweb Group in February 2020, Jubi's latest acquisition by Exor Digital Holdings Limited marks the commencement of an extensive restructuring process. The revamp aims to bolster the platform's technology development, brand expansion, customer service, and major client channels. This strategic move, which sees the platform valued at $1.2 million USD for its domain, Ju.com, is expected to fortify the development of the digital asset ecosystem and strengthen Jubi's global strategy.

Introducing Joy Universe

In line with the restructuring, Jubi will undergo a comprehensive brand upgrade and will henceforth operate under the moniker, Joy Universe. This rebranding signifies Jubi's commitment to enhance user experience and uphold trading freedom and asset privacy, as reflected in the platform's new slogan, 'Joy to the Universe.'

Future Strategy and Focus

Joy Universe is set to channel its resources into the development of DeFi infrastructure, Web3, NFTs, the encrypted entertainment sector, and the metaverse. Backed by traditional investment institutions and influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, these upgrades could potentially usher in a resurgence for the platform as it competes with other top-tier global exchanges in the dynamic cryptocurrency sector.