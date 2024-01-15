en English
Business

Ex-Ethereum Advisor Nerayoff Accuses Founders of Fraud, Prepares Lawsuit

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
In a contentious turn of events, Steven Nerayoff, former advisor to Ethereum, has publicly decried the direction of the platform under the stewardship of founders Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin. Nerayoff, who once turned down an allocation of over 1 million Ether (ETH), defends his decision as a stand against conflicts of interest and a testament to his vision for Ethereum.

Nerayoff’s Critical Stance

Nerayoff argues that a more significant focus on decentralized applications (DApps) could have substantially amplified Ether’s value. His contention stems from the belief that Buterin and Lubin’s focus diverged from the core principles that Ethereum was built upon. The former advisor asserts that his actions, which include renouncing reimbursement for expenses and pouring investments into Ethereum’s infrastructure, underline his commitment to transforming the world rather than accruing personal wealth.

Accusations Against Founders

In contrast, Nerayoff perceives Buterin and Lubin’s actions as a pursuit of wealth and power. He has subsequently prepared a lawsuit against the duo, accusing them of fraud and making further allegations that Ethereum is a bigger scam than FTX and the DAO hack was an inside job. The exact timeline for the lawsuit’s filing remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Supporting Evidence Revealed

To bolster his claims, Nerayoff has released communications dating back to 2014 and 2015 with Ethereum co-founder Ethan Wilding and former CCO Stephan Tual. These correspondences reflect Nerayoff’s decisions regarding Ether allocations and his steadfast financial support for Ethereum.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

