en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Everlodge, Apecoin, Axie Infinity: Unpacking the Utility of Cryptocurrencies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Everlodge, Apecoin, Axie Infinity: Unpacking the Utility of Cryptocurrencies

The world of cryptocurrencies has seen an influx of over 2 million altcoins listed on platforms like CoinMarketCap. Amid this vast digital ocean, three cryptocurrencies – Apecoin, Axie Infinity, and Everlodge – have set themselves apart with unique use cases.

Apecoin and Axie Infinity: Gaming and Entertainment

Apecoin, with its emphasis on digital arts, gaming, and entertainment, offers its holders governance rights and access to Web3 services. Axie Infinity, meanwhile, focuses on the realm of gaming and digital collectibles. The game enables its players to earn cryptocurrency through gameplay, introducing a unique blend of entertainment and earning.

Everlodge: The Real Estate Revolution

Everlodge, however, takes a markedly different path. It’s a unique proposition in the crypto space, offering the ability to invest in real estate through fractional ownership of high-value properties. This innovative approach is enabled by property-backed NFTs, which tie their value to the actual market price of the properties. Hence, they provide the potential for investment appreciation.

Everlodge also allows for active trading of these fractional shares, bringing liquidity to an otherwise illiquid real estate market. Additionally, Everlodge token holders can enjoy various perks, such as discounts and exclusive access to holiday giveaways.

Everlodge: A Potential Game-Changer

The utility of Everlodge stands out as superior due to its groundbreaking approach to real estate investment. It facilitates participation in markets that were previously accessible only to the wealthy. With its potential for a 30x increase in value, Everlodge presents a significant opportunity for early investors.

By transforming the world of real estate investment through blockchain, Everlodge allows individuals to invest in luxurious properties starting from as low as $100. The conversion of real estate assets into NFTs ensures secure and transparent property ownership. Projections estimate a remarkable 30x increase in value post-launch.

This innovative platform is set to revolutionize the way individuals generate passive income via multimillion-dollar real estate investments, making it a preferred choice for utility-driven cryptocurrency investors.

With the ninth stage of its presale underway, Everlodge is likely to witness a significant increase in value, presenting early investors with a golden opportunity.

0
Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
23 mins ago
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
In a key development, KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization renowned for its expertise in AI and blockchain technology, has announced a strategic token buyback commitment for AGII, a specialized AI crypto project. This initiative underscores KaJ Labs’ unwavering confidence in AGII’s intrinsic value and its prospects for long-term growth within the volatile cryptocurrency market.
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETF, Landmark Victory for Grayscale Investments
3 hours ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETF, Landmark Victory for Grayscale Investments
Vitalik Buterin Proposes 33% Increase in Ethereum Gas Limit: A Potential Boost for Network Throughput
3 hours ago
Vitalik Buterin Proposes 33% Increase in Ethereum Gas Limit: A Potential Boost for Network Throughput
Chain Partners Launches Changer Foundation in Singapore to Bolster Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
53 mins ago
Chain Partners Launches Changer Foundation in Singapore to Bolster Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
Bybit to List Magic Square’s SQR Token, Eyes Grand Prize Pool for Early Traders
2 hours ago
Bybit to List Magic Square’s SQR Token, Eyes Grand Prize Pool for Early Traders
SEC Approves First U.S.-Listed Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency
2 hours ago
SEC Approves First U.S.-Listed Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency
Latest Headlines
World News
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
2 mins
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
2 mins
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
3 mins
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
4 mins
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
5 mins
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
6 mins
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
6 mins
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
6 mins
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
7 mins
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app