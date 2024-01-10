Ethereum Classic Experiences Heightened Volatility and Trading Volume

In recent days, the cryptocurrency market has been abuzz with chatter about Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) heightened volatility and trading volume. A detailed analysis of this phenomenon, spanning two distinct time frames – the past 24 hours and the past week, has been conducted using Bollinger Bands, a widely recognized tool for technical analysis.

Gray areas on a chart represent the Bollinger Bands, and their width is indicative of the level of volatility. Wider bands denote greater volatility. Over the past week, Ethereum Classic has seen its trading volume surge by an impressive 23.0%, signaling a rise in investor activity and market interest.

ETC Supply and Market Capitalization

Simultaneously, the circulating supply of ETC has experienced an upswing of 1.13%, reaching a total of 143.20 million coins. This current circulating supply makes up approximately 67.96% of Ethereum Classic’s maximum supply limit pegged at 210.70 million coins. This data positions the market capitalization of Ethereum Classic in the 32nd place, boasting a valuation of $2.97 billion.

Ethereum Classic’s Long-term Technical Score and Outlook

Apart from the volatility and trading volume, the content also sheds light on Ethereum Classic’s long-term technical score, which currently stands at 87. It further explores its trading price, 100-day moving average, 52-week high and low, market cap, and average daily volume. The analysis of the coin’s consistency, volatility, and relation to long-term averages has led to the current investor sentiment, which is neutral towards ETC. However, the short-term outlook appears bullish as ETC is rebounding from the crucial support of $19.33. The 4-hour scale negates the double-top bearish reversal pattern observed in the past four weeks, hinting at a potential upswing.