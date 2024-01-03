en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk’s Companies Signal Strong Commitment to Dogecoin Integration

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Elon Musk’s Companies Signal Strong Commitment to Dogecoin Integration

Elon Musk—entrepreneur, visionary, and the man behind the transformation of Twitter into X—finds his companies at the heart of a raging discussion. The topic? The potential integration of Dogecoin payments. Although the cryptocurrency has not yet found its way into the rebranded platform, whispers within the Dogecoin community suggest it might only be a matter of time.

Tesla’s Embrace of Dogecoin

Another Musk-led brainchild, Tesla, has a history of dabbling in cryptocurrency. In 2021, the electric vehicle giant opened its doors to Bitcoin payments, only to close them shortly after. However, the company didn’t entirely shun the world of digital currency. Instead, it redirected its focus onto Dogecoin, accepting it as payment for merchandise. Uniquely, rather than leaning on third-party crypto payment services, Tesla embarked on the development of its own Dogecoin-exclusive payment system.

Investing in the Future of Payments

The creation of this in-house system was no trivial task. It demanded the recruitment and training of blockchain experts, developers, security professionals, and customer service agents well-versed in blockchain technology. The scale of this investment underscores the commitment of Tesla to this venture. According to Dogecoin community member, Dogecoin_Wins, Tesla’s investment is multifaceted. The company aims to build a native Dogecoin payment processor, train a service team on the intricacies of blockchain, identify common challenges tied to Dogecoin payments, and devise solutions for potential issues. All this, while maintaining a limited selection of merchandise to keep risks at bay.

Elon Musk’s Crypto Vision

The magnitude of the investment and the push towards an autonomous payment system are clear signals of Elon Musk’s seriousness about integrating Dogecoin payments across his business empire. While Tesla’s merchandise serves as the testing ground for now, it’s not too far-fetched to envision a future where buying a Tesla car with Dogecoin might be the norm. The unfolding of this narrative will undoubtedly be one to watch, as Elon Musk and his companies continue to shape the future of cryptocurrency.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Chinese Firms Invest $1 Billion in Zimbabwe's Cement Industry
Chinese firms Labenmon Investments and West International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of China West Cement Limited, have inked a deal to invest US$1 billion in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning cement industry. This investment includes the construction of a cement plant in Magunje, a region near Karoi, with an annual output of 2.7 million tonnes and a cement
Chinese Firms Invest $1 Billion in Zimbabwe's Cement Industry
Tax System Reforms: Fueling India's Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047
2 mins ago
Tax System Reforms: Fueling India's Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047
Angolan Banks' Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals
2 mins ago
Angolan Banks' Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
40 seconds ago
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
Tucson's Culinary Landscape: A Year of Closures and Change
44 seconds ago
Tucson's Culinary Landscape: A Year of Closures and Change
Study Reveals Major Challenges for Content Professionals
1 min ago
Study Reveals Major Challenges for Content Professionals
Latest Headlines
World News
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
17 seconds
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
19 seconds
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
38 seconds
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
51 seconds
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
59 seconds
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
1 min
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
2 mins
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
2 mins
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
2 mins
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
44 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
56 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app