Elite Group Dominates Darknet Market's Bitcoin Transactions: A Decade-Long Analysis

In an unprecedented analysis of 40 million Bitcoin transactions linked to 31 major darknet markets (DWMs) spanning a decade from 2011 to 2021, it has been unveiled that a significant portion of trading volume is driven by a select few participants. This study, which used a novel algorithm to differentiate buyers from sellers, has provided foundational insights into the main actors in the DWM ecosystem and their systemic impact.

The Elite Few

The study discovered that the ecosystem's trading volume was primarily driven by a handful of participants. An astounding 5% of sellers accounted for 81% of the total received by all sellers, and similarly, 5% of buyers were responsible for 92% of the total sent by all buyers. This finding points to a significant concentration of trading volume among a few actors, demonstrating an elite group's dominant role within the ecosystem.

The Shift to User-to-User Transactions

The study also shed light on the user-to-user (U2U) network. Following a significant disruption in the market, there was a noticeable shift towards U2U transactions. The DWM ecosystem was characterized as a temporal network, with users active in multiple markets, known as multihomers, proving critical for connectivity within the system. These multihomers, which include multisellers and multibuyers, play a pivotal role in maintaining the ecosystem's function.

Seller-to-Seller Network and Ecosystem Resilience

Insights were also gained into the seller-to-seller (S2S) network, which represents a supply chain of illicit goods and services. The S2S network exhibited different resilience regimes, with buyers ensuring more ecosystem resilience than sellers. This finding underscores the importance of understanding the dynamics between sellers and buyers in ensuring the ecosystem's continuity.

Market Dominance Shifts Over Time

The study also tracked market dominance over time. Initially, the ecosystem was heavily dominated by Silk Road, which was then followed by AlphaBay and Hydra. Significant shifts in market dominance were apparent over the decade-long period. Notably, multisellers were identified as key connectors between markets, and their numbers fluctuated with market dynamics. For instance, the shutdown of AlphaBay and Hansa by Operation Bayonet in 2017 resulted in a significant decrease in the number of sellers across all categories.