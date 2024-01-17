El Salvador Records Decline in Bitcoin Adoption Amidst Public Discontent

In a marked shift from previous years, El Salvador has recorded a significant drop in Bitcoin adoption, with a mere 12% of the population partaking in cryptocurrency transactions for goods and services in 2023—down from 24.4% in 2022. This decline was highlighted in a recent survey conducted by José Simeón Cañas Central American University, which interviewed 1,280 Salvadoran residents last December.

Bitcoin Usage and Public Perception

The survey's findings present an intriguing picture of cryptocurrency use in the Central American nation. Nearly half of the Bitcoin users reportedly engage in transactions one to three times, primarily at grocery stores, supermarkets, and veterinary clinics. Despite the reduced usage, the perception that Bitcoin has positively impacted family life has surprisingly increased from 3% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023.

However, when asked about the overall economic situation, only a third of the respondents felt a noticeable improvement. Interestingly, most attributed this change to a reduction in crime rather than the influence of Bitcoin. This indicates a disconnect between the government’s crypto-centric economic policies and public sentiment.

Public Sentiment towards Government's Bitcoin Investments

Conspicuously, the survey did not probe into the government's Bitcoin investments. This glaring omission raises questions about the level of public awareness and sentiment towards these investments. The 'Nayib Bukele Portfolio Tracker'—a tool that tracks the Salvadoran government's Bitcoin portfolio—currently shows a minimal profit margin.

Despite this, the public remains overwhelmingly critical of the government's cryptocurrency ventures. A staggering 77.1% of respondents expressed their desire for the government to halt investing public funds in Bitcoin.

Unraveling the Complexity of Bitcoin's Role

The survey results weave a multifaceted narrative of Bitcoin's role in El Salvador's economy. It underscores the urgent need for increased transparency and public engagement in the country's cryptocurrency policies. The marked decline in Bitcoin adoption and the palpable public disdain towards government investments in the cryptocurrency signal a pressing need to reassess the nation's Bitcoin-centric economic strategy.