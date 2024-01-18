en English
Business

Edward Snowden Takes on JP Morgan CEO Over Bitcoin

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Edward Snowden Takes on JP Morgan CEO Over Bitcoin

In a twist of events, Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor turned whistleblower, has taken to the digital stage to share his views on JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s reaction to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The incident has sparked conversation and controversy across the cryptocurrency industry and financial world.

Snowden’s Satirical Stance

Snowden, known for his candid commentary and public revelations about classified information, used his wit to highlight the perceived inconsistency in Dimon’s views on Bitcoin. His satirical tweet suggests Dimon’s negative remarks about the cryptocurrency – made at a prominent Davos conference – stand in stark contrast to the SEC’s recent recognition of Bitcoin ETFs.

Dimon’s Dismissive Approach to Bitcoin

Dimon is no stranger to controversy when it comes to his views on Bitcoin. The CEO once likened Bitcoin to a ‘pet rock’ that serves no purpose and cited its use for illicit activities as a key concern. However, he has also acknowledged the potential value of cryptocurrencies with ’embedded smart contracts’, indicating a nuanced understanding of the crypto landscape.

The Political Implications and the Future of Bitcoin

Despite his criticisms, Dimon has stated that he would no longer discuss the topic of Bitcoin, marking a shift in his stance. This change comes as the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs is seen as a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency’s integration into mainstream finance. Snowden also hinted at the potential political implications, noting that the inclusion of Bitcoin in pension funds and retirement accounts could lead to more favorable politics around cryptocurrency. At the time of the report, Bitcoin’s price was slightly down, trading at $42,662.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

