Business

Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024

In a year that tested the resilience of global economies, 2023 stood defiant against the looming specter of recession. However, as we step into 2024, economic tremors continue to reverberate, with inflation and high interest rates remaining as potent concerns. US interest rates, oil prices, and the Chinese economy emerge as the three key factors that will shape the world economy in the coming year.

Geopolitical Tensions and Global Growth

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, Moscow’s relations with the West have taken a severe blow, with threats of retaliation adding to the already escalating geopolitical tensions. These, along with fluctuating interest rates and unpredictable global growth, are set to make 2024 a tumultuous year for the world economy. The US managed to evade a recession in 2023, but the threat looms large with the potential for a US recession in 2024 now a very real concern.

The Asian Market and Oil Prices

On the Asian front, economies face the prospect of a slowdown. Japan, in particular, is bracing for a slower growth trajectory in 2024, while the US grapples with a 30% chance of a recession. As oil prices rise for a second day due to Libyan outages and tensions in the Red Sea, Asian equities face early declines in response to a slump in US stocks. This is further exacerbated by Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicating that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

Automakers and Tech Giants

While economies and markets teeter on the edge, some sectors have shown noteworthy performances. GM has emerged as a leader amongst automakers, with the biggest boost in Canada sales since 1997. Cruise stocks, however, have sputtered into the new year after record gains in 2023. In the tech sector, Tesla is gradually reducing its reliance on leasing after multiple price slashes, while Mark Zuckerberg offloaded nearly half a billion dollars of Meta stock in the last two months. Meanwhile, Samsung is placing Artificial Intelligence at the forefront of its strategy for its 2024 phone launches.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

