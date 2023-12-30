en English
Cryptocurrency

DoJ Outshines SEC in Cryptocurrency Regulation: An Analysis of 2023

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
DoJ Outshines SEC in Cryptocurrency Regulation: An Analysis of 2023

In a year that observed the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) overshadowing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in crypto regulation, the dynamics of legal authority within the cryptocurrency industry have taken a significant turn. As we approach the end of 2023, it appears that the DoJ’s approach to enforcing cryptocurrency regulations, as seen in the cases against Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao (CZ) of Binance, has had more immediate effects compared to the SEC’s ongoing efforts to classify various digital tokens as securities.

SEC’s Long Legal Battle

Under the leadership of Gary Gensler, the SEC’s approach has been marked by civil lawsuits against major crypto entities like Binance and Coinbase, and crypto lenders such as Genesis and Celsius. Although the SEC scored a significant legal victory when a U.S. federal judge ruled that digital assets involved in a case against Terraform Labs were securities, its enforcement actions against Binance and Coinbase remain entangled in legal complexities. Despite these challenges, the SEC has managed to settle with some parties, including Kraken and Bittrex.

The DoJ’s Aggressive Pursuit

Meanwhile, the DoJ’s high-profile criminal prosecutions have made headlines, notably convicting Sam Bankman-Fried and impacting CZ of Binance. In Bankman-Fried’s case, prosecutors decided not to hold a second trial on charges of conspiracy to make unlawful political donations and bribery of foreign officials. The decision has attracted backlash from conservatives and commentators, accusing the DoJ of shielding Democrats from being named as recipients of Bankman-Fried’s donations. Nevertheless, the department’s aggressive pursuit of crypto-related crimes continues, with the Southern District of New York’s U.S. attorney’s office leading several significant cases.

A Complex Regulatory Landscape

The competition between the DoJ and the SEC has created a complex regulatory landscape for the crypto industry. While Gensler maintains that the existing securities laws are adequate for the crypto sector, he faces challenges in court rulings and appeals. On the other hand, the DoJ’s approach has brought about immediate changes within the industry. As we move forward, it remains to be seen how these regulatory bodies will shape the future of cryptocurrency regulations in the United States.

Cryptocurrency United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

