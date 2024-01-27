Declining Use of El Salvador's Chivo Wallet Calls Crypto Adoption into Question

As the world watched El Salvador make history by becoming the first nation to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender, a new study by the US National Bureau of Investigation paints a contrasting picture of the country's digital financial revolution. The study delves deep into the usage rates of El Salvador's Chivo Wallet, a digital wallet app launched to facilitate payments in Bitcoin or dollars. While the initial adoption of the wallet was widespread, the study reveals a significant decline in its use, sparking a wider debate about the impact and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in daily transactions.

The Allure of the Initial Incentive

President Nayib Bukele, in a bid to encourage the adoption of the digital wallet, offered an incentive of USD 30 in Bitcoin to Salvadorans downloading the Chivo Wallet. This promotional strategy proved successful in the short term, with six out of ten Salvadorans downloading the app. However, the study indicates that only four out of these six users continued to use the wallet after the incentive.

According to the report, in September 2021, 40% of the population downloaded the Chivo Wallet. However, the download rates in the current year have been minimal. A deeper dive into the data exposes a more alarming trend: only 20% of the users employed the wallet for daily activities like paying taxes. Even more startling, a mere 10% reduced their reliance on cash and credit/debit cards.