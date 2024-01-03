en English
Business

Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum’s Scaling Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum's Scaling Strategy

Justin Bons, the founder of Cyber Capital, has voiced concerns over the recent roadmap updates for Ethereum, expressing apprehension over the removal of plans to increase the layer-1 gas limits. This move, according to Bons, indicates a lack of commitment to scaling by Ethereum, which could potentially jeopardize its long-term viability and disappoint early adopters of the platform.

Understanding Ethereum’s Gas Limit

The gas limit of Ethereum, which directly impacts transaction costs, has previously been raised to alleviate high gas fees. Currently, it is set at 30 million gwei. The decision not to increase this limit, as per Bons, signals a shift in Ethereum’s priorities, potentially sidelining the needs of regular users.

Ethereum’s ‘B2B’ Branding Sparks Debate

Further stoking the flames of his criticism, Bons called out Ethereum’s development community for rebranding the blockchain as ‘B2B.’ He views this as a hint that the platform will prioritize enterprise applications and layer-2 solutions, potentially at the expense of everyday users.

Reliance on Layer-2 Platforms

Layer-2 platforms such as Arbitrum, Base, and OP Mainnet are anticipated to shoulder the bulk of transaction processing, employing technologies like roll-ups to alleviate the strain on the mainnet and reduce fees. However, Bons maintains that by relying heavily on layer-2 solutions and downplaying the importance of sharding, Ethereum is missing a significant opportunity to effectively scale on-chain.

Sharding, a technique that allows the mainnet to process transactions in smaller, interconnected units, has been largely ignored in the recent roadmap changes. This, according to Bons, is a missed opportunity for Ethereum to effectively improve its scalability on-chain, as it chooses to invest in layer-2 solutions instead.

As Ethereum embarks on its updated 2024 journey, it remains to be seen whether these concerns will be addressed or whether the platform will continue to evolve in a direction that may not necessarily align with the expectations of its early adopters. One thing is certain, the debate over Ethereum’s scalability and the implications of its recent roadmap updates will continue to be a hot topic in the crypto community.

Business Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

