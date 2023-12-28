en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

CryptoSlate Launches CryptoSlate Alpha: A Web3 Membership Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
CryptoSlate Launches CryptoSlate Alpha: A Web3 Membership Service

Marking a significant stride in the cryptocurrency domain, CryptoSlate has unveiled CryptoSlate Alpha, a web3 membership service aimed at providing subscribers with expert insights and knowledge. Touted as an empowerment tool, the service allows users to manage wallet connections and purchase ACS tokens on exchanges to unlock paywalled content via the Access Protocol, a web3 monetization paywall that necessitates the staking of ACS tokens.

CryptoSlate’s Disclaimer and the Risks of Staking

Amid the benefits that this novel service presents, CryptoSlate has issued a disclaimer, absolving itself of any responsibility for the security, integrity, value, or legal status of users’ ACS Tokens or digital wallets. The platform has urged users to take note of the inherent risks associated with staking their ACS tokens with CryptoSlate and has directed them to their terms page for comprehensive information.

Global Crypto Market Cap and Cryptoasset Performance

In addition to the announcement about CryptoSlate Alpha, the article sheds light on the current scenario in the global crypto market. The market cap stands at a robust $1.69 trillion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum demonstrating solid performance. The article also highlights Liquid Staking as the best performing cryptoasset sector, signaling a dynamic shift in the crypto landscape.

Microsoft’s Copilot: A New Android App with AI Integration

On the tech front, the article reveals Microsoft’s latest development: Copilot, a standalone app for Android users. The app integrates GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 technologies, boasting an AI-powered interface. Despite its free access model, users have reported issues such as slow speed and poor responses. The tech giant may also be working on an iOS version of Copilot, and its AI strategy seems to include the development of an AI chip named Maia and collaboration with OpenAI.

In conclusion, the narrative around CryptoSlate Alpha, the crypto market, and Microsoft’s tech development underscores the rapid pace of innovation in the tech and crypto space. However, CryptoSlate’s concluding disclaimer, emphasizing that their content should not be construed as investment advice and highlighting their non-affiliation with any mentioned entities, serves as a reminder of the risks and responsibilities in these fields.

0
Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria Set to Launch New Naira Stablecoin cNGN in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

ARK ETF Shifts Bitcoin Investment Strategy Amid Market Optimism

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023 Cybersecurity Breaches: The $2 Billion Crypto Heist and More

By Geeta Pillai

Public Interest Shifts from Cryptocurrency to AI: Google Trends

By Justice Nwafor

Bitcoin on the Rise: Anticipation of SEC Approval Spurs Crypto Recover ...
@Business · 19 hours
Bitcoin on the Rise: Anticipation of SEC Approval Spurs Crypto Recover ...
heart comment 0
MicroStrategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Over $8 Billion

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

MicroStrategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Over $8 Billion
Adler Real Estate AG’s Financial Statements Found Incorrect by German Watchdog

By Rizwan Shah

Adler Real Estate AG's Financial Statements Found Incorrect by German Watchdog
Bitcoin’s 2023 Rally Rejuvenates Crypto-Related Stocks

By Safak Costu

Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Rejuvenates Crypto-Related Stocks
Crypto Hedge Funds Bounce Back in 2023: A Year of Recovery and Renewed Optimism

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Crypto Hedge Funds Bounce Back in 2023: A Year of Recovery and Renewed Optimism
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
1 min
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
2 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
2 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
2 mins
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
3 mins
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
4 mins
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
6 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
8 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
9 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app