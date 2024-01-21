Cryptoquant CEO Seeks User Feedback to Refine New Bitcoin ETF Dashboard

In a bid to offer comprehensive and user-friendly analytics, Ki Young Ju, CEO of Cryptoquant, has called for user feedback to enhance the platform's newly launched 'Bitcoin spot ETF off-chain fund flows dashboard.' The dashboard offers detailed data from ten listed Bitcoin ETFs, including prominent firms like BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, ARK/21 Shares, Invesco/Galaxy, Valkyrie, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree.

Unveiling the Bitcoin ETF Dashboard

Cryptoquant's dashboard provides crucial information such as trade volume, issuer details, and other pertinent metrics for user analysis. Notably, the data revealed that Grayscale's spot ETF (GBTC) registered the highest trade volume, with over 35 million shares. BlackRock's ETF followed in second place. The dashboard aims to offer users an in-depth understanding of Bitcoin ETF movements, promoting informed investment decisions.

Insightful Metrics and Visual Aids

Further augmenting its utility, the dashboard presents insights into the Holding Bitcoin Amount, Premium Discount, and Shares Outstanding for each product. Visual aids like a pie chart representing Bitcoin Holding Amounts and a histogram showing the Historical Netflow Trend contribute to the dashboard’s user-friendliness and facilitate quick comprehension of the data.

Embracing User Feedback to Enhance Utility

Cryptoquant's initiative to solicit user input is directed towards refining the dashboard's utility and effectiveness. By seeking feedback, the platform aims to make the necessary improvements to provide a more valuable and efficient tool for tracking Bitcoin ETF movements, thereby aligning with the evolving needs of the crypto investment community.