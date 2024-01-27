Cryptocurrency Saturday: Noteworthy Events in Blockchain and Bitcoin

In the serene world of cryptocurrency, a bustling Saturday unfurled several noteworthy events. OpenSea CEO, Devin Pinzer, revealed during an interview with DL News that while the company isn't eyeing acquisitions right now, it remains open to potential partnerships aligning with its vision.

Blockchain Sui Makes its Mark

Adding to the day's significant developments, Sui, a blockchain crafted by Mysten Labs' ex-members of Facebook's Libra project, has secured a top 10 ranking in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), according to DefiLlama. The driving force behind Sui's co-founders is to streamline online money transfers to the simplicity of sending an email.

Drift Protocol's Temporary Setback

An unexpected twist occurred when an oracle malfunction on Drift Protocol, a futures exchange built on Solana, resulted in a brief halt in market maker activity for Rollbit (RLB) trading. Cindy Leow, Drift's co-founder, reassured users that their funds are safe and that no other markets or users, aside from the speckled RLB markets, are affected.

Farcaster's Interactive Frames

Web3 social media service Farcaster announced Frames, enabling developers to embed interactive experiences within posts. This innovative addition has already been harnessed to generate novel experiences such as minting NFTs, playing games, and watching films within a social media post.

Bitcoin ETFs Witness Inflow

Lastly, Bitcoin ETFs observed a modest net inflow of $14.8 million, a stark contrast to the outflows from the GBTC. BlackRock's ETF surpassed $2 billion in assets under management following recent upticks in Bitcoin's price.

In a separate development, SUI, the native token of the Sui blockchain network, witnessed a significant price surge as its TVL in DeFi protocols crossed $350 million. This achievement catapulted Sui to a top 15 ranking among all blockchain networks by TVL. The rapid fundamental growth, coupled with the increasing relevance and visibility of Sui's ecosystem, has led to a significant price surge, indicating growing confidence in Sui's future in the crypto landscape.