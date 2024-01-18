Cryptocurrency Makes a Resilient Comeback at Davos 2023

The 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has witnessed a renewed vigor within the cryptocurrency industry, despite the diminished limelight compared to its peak hype. After a turbulent year marked by significant price volatility and the collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022, the industry is demonstrating resilience and a push towards greater legitimacy.

Advertisment

The U.S. SEC's Approval: A Major Win for Crypto

Notably, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved the trading of investment funds backed by bitcoin, marking a significant victory for the crypto industry. Leading crypto firms in attendance, such as Grayscale Investments, are hailing this development as a testament to their growing integration into mainstream financial services.

A Global Trend: Governments Recognizing Digital Assets

Advertisment

The approval in the U.S. is part of a broader global trend where governments are increasingly recognizing digital assets. In addition, the European Union has extended its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing guidelines to include crypto service providers, further bolstering the legitimacy of these digital assets.

The FTX Scandal: A Passing Storm

The FTX scandal, involving founder Sam Bankman-Fried defrauding customers and investors, is now seen as a passing storm. Industry advocates like Anthony Scaramucci are declaring a 'Lazarus year' for crypto, signaling a comeback for the industry after a difficult period.

Crypto at Davos: Engaging with Government Officials

While the focus in Davos has shifted towards artificial intelligence, overshadowing the crypto conversation, industry leaders are capitalizing on the event to engage with government officials and promote the advantages of digital assets. Crypto remains a topic of contention with regulators like SEC Chair Gary Gensler and Sen. Elizabeth Warren over consumer protection, but the atmosphere at Davos is reportedly more welcoming for the industry's future aspirations.