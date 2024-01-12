en English
Business

Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples

In a day marked by significant action in the cryptocurrency world, two noteworthy Ethereum (ETH) transactions took place. Unidentified entities, colloquially referred to as ‘crypto whales’, initiated massive withdrawals from central exchanges. The movements echoed within the digital finance realm, further cementing the influence of these virtual behemoths on the market’s trajectory.

Withdrawal 1: The 0x8b5 Wallet

The first transaction was executed by a wallet with the address 0x8b5. The wallet withdrew a substantial 25,000 ETH from the Binance exchange. At the time of the transaction, the value of Ethereum stood at $2,673, making this withdrawal worth approximately $66.83 million. Interestingly, this wallet is associated with a previous transaction wherein it received a modest 0.01 ETH from another address, 0x66E. This address is reportedly linked to Metalpha, a Hong Kong-based digital asset management company. Following the withdrawal, the 25,000 ETH were staked on the Mantle Network, a staking platform.

Withdrawal 2: The 0x253 Wallet

In an unrelated event, a wallet addressed as 0x253 initiated three separate withdrawals from the OKX exchange. The combined total of these transactions amounted to 3,370 ETH, equating to $9.06 million. This series of withdrawals further emphasizes the growing clout of crypto whales in the digital finance space.

Market Reactions and Implications

The flurry of activity has coincided with a bullish period for Ethereum. The price of ETH has seen a 20% increase over the past week, trading at $2,676 at the time of the report. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, registered a modest 2% rise over the same period. The impact of these whale movements on market dynamics underlines the intricate relationship between large-scale transactions and the broader cryptocurrency market. As whales continue to flex their financial muscles, the ripples can be felt across the digital asset landscape, redefining the trajectory of these virtual currencies.

Business Cryptocurrency HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

