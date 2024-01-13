en English
Business

Crypto Millionaire Trades Luxury Car for Energy Drink

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Crypto Millionaire Trades Luxury Car for Energy Drink

In an extraordinary testament to the power of viral trends and the allure of novelty, a cryptocurrency millionaire traded his Audi R8 for 24 cans of Prime energy drink. The beverage, co-created by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, has experienced a surge in demand that has led to nationwide shortages and astonishing resale prices. The story of Wasseem Khan, better known as ‘Waskhan’, is a striking example of this phenomenon.

Unprecedented Trade

The exchange took place in Wakefield at Wakey Wines, a store already in the spotlight for selling Prime at a staggering £100 per bottle. Wasseem handed over the keys to his Audi R8, a vehicle valued at nearly $130,000, for two packs of the coveted beverage. The entire event was captured on a TikTok video, adding further fuel to the fascination surrounding Prime.

A Diversified Path to Wealth

Wasseem’s wealth is not the result of a single investment or a lucky break. His journey to financial success has been a diversified one, spanning various sectors including online trading, social media, real estate, and cryptocurrency investments. Wasseem’s story underscores the potential of diversified income streams in today’s digital economy.

From Humble Beginnings

Wasseem’s journey didn’t start with wealth. He recalls a pivotal moment in college when he couldn’t afford lunch, a memory that fueled his ambition and resolve to pursue financial success. This incident, which underscores the stark contrast between his past and present, also serves as a reminder of the lengths to which some individuals will go to obtain trending products.

Business Cryptocurrency Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

