Crypto Firm Copper Technologies Transfers $4.2M to Wallet Linked to Sanctioned Russian Arms Dealer

A cryptocurrency firm, Copper Technologies, transferred over $4.2 million worth of digital assets to a crypto wallet belonging to Jonatan Zimenkov, who was later hit with US sanctions for allegedly assisting the Russian military with the invasion of Ukraine. The transaction raises questions about the adaptation of UK laws governing crypto to keep pace with the evolving sector.

Advertisment

Connection to an Alleged Arms Dealer

Analysis of crypto records by the Guardian and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) highlights a connection between one of the most prominent cryptocurrency companies and Jonatan Zimenkov, an Israeli-born Russian national. Zimenkov, 29, was subjected to US sanctions in February 2023 for allegedly assisting the Russian military with the invasion of Ukraine as part of the Zimenkov network, an arms dealing and sanctions evasion network headed by his father, Igor Zimenkov. Records show Copper transferred millions of dollars worth of digital currency in May 2021 to a wallet identified as belonging to Jonatan Zimenkov.

Regulatory and Compliance Questions

Advertisment

The transactions involving Copper Technologies raise questions about whether UK laws governing crypto have adapted quickly enough to keep pace with a rapidly evolving sector under scrutiny for the level of anonymity it provides. While Zimenkov was not subjected to sanctions at the time of the transaction, the US Treasury department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has indicated the network had been active for several years by the time it imposed restrictions on 22 individuals and entities. Copper, having moved to Switzerland since the transaction, insists it has acted in full compliance with all applicable regulatory standards.

Implications for Crypto Regulation

This incident underscores the challenges in regulating digital assets and the need for enhanced identity verification in cryptocurrency transactions. It highlights the potential benefit of verifying the identity of people on the other end of such asset transfers. With the UK adopting a 'travel rule' in late 2023, obliging crypto companies to carry out checks on funds transferred to external parties, the case of Copper Technologies and Jonatan Zimenkov could serve as a precedent for tighter regulatory scrutiny in the cryptocurrency sector.