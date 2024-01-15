en English
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Community Rides Rollercoaster of Emotions Amid SEC Bitcoin ETF Approval Saga

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
In a momentous week that kept the crypto community on edge, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved eleven spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), marking a pivotal turn in the relationship between cryptocurrency and traditional finance. This approval, coming after a long, winding journey, signals a potential mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin and provides investors with a regulated avenue to venture into this digital asset.

Anticipation, Misinformation, and Market Volatility

The rollercoaster of emotions kicked off with brewing tension as years of anticipation for the Bitcoin ETFs’ approval peaked, with the potential to expose trillions of dollars worth of assets. The tension escalated when a twist of misinformation emerged. The SEC’s Twitter account fell victim to a cybersecurity breach, leading to the premature and false announcement of the ETF approvals. This misinformation triggered a brief surge in Bitcoin’s value, reflecting the significant market implications of such an announcement.

SEC Chairman’s Swift Response

The SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, quickly stepped in to address the misinformation, clarifying that the tweet was unauthorized and that the SEC had not approved any Bitcoin ETFs. This clarification plunged the crypto community into confusion, resulting in a sharp decrease in Bitcoin’s price, a testament to the power of information in the volatile crypto markets. The incident underscored the need for robust cybersecurity measures—a point previously emphasized by the SEC to companies under its jurisdiction.

The Landmark Approval

However, the week concluded on a triumphant note. The SEC approved ten spot Bitcoin ETFs, a decision significantly influenced by a court ruling in favor of Grayscale. This landmark approval has permanently altered the relationship between cryptocurrency and the U.S. economy. It has also launched a new phase in the evolution of digital asset regulation, prompting further discussions and developments in the crypto regulation landscape.

Impact on the Crypto Community

The approved ETFs debuted with high trading volumes, demonstrating the impact of this decision on the crypto community. High-profile firms like UK bank Standard Chartered and Fundstrat have expressed bullish predictions for Bitcoin’s price, some even setting targets as high as $200,000 to $500,000. The crypto community is now reevaluating its focus, contemplating the next milestones following this game-changing event. While the lofty price targets have sparked optimism, they have also invited skepticism, underscoring the diverse views on Bitcoin’s potential as an investment.

Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

