Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency sphere, Google has expelled numerous crypto-centric applications from its Play Store. This move echoes a parallel initiative by Apple, which earlier purged similar apps from its App Store in India. The decision comes in the wake of a show-cause notice dispatched by the finance ministry to nine virtual digital asset (VDA) service providers, citing non-compliance with India’s anti-money laundering regulations. Google’s enforcement act seems to be an endeavor to ensure adherence to its platform policies, spurred by the recommendations of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the finance ministry. The FIU’s apprehensions concerning probable money laundering activities seem to have instigated this clampdown. The expulsion affects applications offering services related to crypto trading, portfolio management, and cryptocurrency price tracking.

Google and Apple Remove Crypto Apps

Notably, the apps of renowned cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and OKX have been eliminated from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India. This action followed a warning issued by the Indian government regarding crypto activities. The Financial Intelligence Unit of India directed several crypto exchanges, including Binance and OKX, to register and comply with financial laws. The introduction of new tax laws in India made crypto trading more challenging, with a hefty 30% tax on crypto trades implemented in March 2022. This led to a noticeable drop in trading volume on Indian exchanges.

FIU’s Role in App Removal

The FIU’s notices to crypto firms for non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations catalyzed the removal of these apps. This noticeable point in India’s complex relationship with cryptocurrencies comes despite the Indian Supreme Court’s overturning of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ban on cryptocurrencies. The elimination of these apps could further impact India’s crypto market, which is already grappling with stringent tax measures introduced last year.

Impact on India’s Crypto Market

India’s stern stance on cryptocurrencies persists, with both Google and Apple removing these banned crypto apps from their platforms. Crypto enthusiasts face challenges, including a 30% capital gains tax and a 1% transaction levy, leading to a drastic 97% fall in trading activity on India’s premier exchange, WazirX, over two years. The year 2023 witnessed a considerable surge in fines imposed on crypto exchanges and FinTechs, totaling a staggering $5.8 billion. This marked the first year in which penalties against these firms surpassed those against traditional financial companies. Venture capital investments in the crypto sector plummeted to $9.5 billion in 2023, less than a third of the prior year’s total, with high-profile cases of fraud and money laundering casting a long shadow over the industry.