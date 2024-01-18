Conflux Network to Launch EVM-Compatible Solution for Enhanced Bitcoin Interoperability

In a cutting-edge development, Conflux Network, a Layer 1 blockchain, is working on an EVM-compatible solution, poised to streamline interoperability between its native network and Bitcoin. The novel solution is expected to navigate the seamless transfer of bitcoin and inscription-based tokens between the Conflux and Bitcoin networks, thereby fostering smooth transactions and interactions.

Launch Timeline and Unique Consensus Approach

The testnet for this path-breaking interoperability solution is on track for a launch by the end of March. Further, the mainnet release is anticipated in May. Conflux's unique strategy to achieve consensus on its network ingeniously merges both proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithms.

Integration with Bitcoin Network

The impending solution will be constructed on the Conflux main chain, enabling direct interaction with the Bitcoin network. A noteworthy feature of the solution is the use of bitcoin to cover transaction fees, popularly known as gas fees. Alongside, it will also support smart contracts based on Ethereum.

Capitalizing on Bitcoin's Robustness

Conflux team's objective is to capitalize on Bitcoin's robustness by integrating it into their network. The integration also includes advanced features such as PoS-based staking capabilities. The initiative is a testament to the team's vision of fostering a more efficient and versatile digital asset ecosystem.