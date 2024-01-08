en English
Cryptocurrency

CommerceBlock’s Mercury Layer: A Privacy Game-Changer for Bitcoin Transactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
CommerceBlock’s Mercury Layer: A Privacy Game-Changer for Bitcoin Transactions

In a pioneering stride for the world of Bitcoin transactions, CommerceBlock has unveiled the Mercury Layer, a significant advancement of their original statechain implementation. This breakthrough brings about notable enhancements to the existing system’s privacy, marking a significant move in the realm of cryptocurrency.

Understanding Statechains

Statechains are a unique technology that allows a shared UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) to be collectively managed by multiple participants. This differs markedly from Lightning channels, which are limited to two fixed participants. In statechains, users can transfer ownership off-chain, placing their trust in an operator to ensure honesty. However, this system had a significant loophole in its original form: the operator could track the transfer history and the public keys involved.

Mercury Layer: A Leap in Privacy

The introduction of Mercury Layer heralds a new era of privacy in statechain technology. With this system in place, the operator is blinded to the specifics of transactions. It employs a blinded variant of Schnorr MuSig2, allowing transaction signing without the operator gaining access to transaction details. In this revamped system, clients shoulder the responsibility of validating transaction history and claims of ownership. This blind process keeps the operator in the dark about whether they are signing a closure of the statechain or a transfer to a new, off-chain owner. Despite these privacy enhancements, the security of transactions remains robust, with users still able to detect illegitimate transactions.

Integration with Lightning Channels

One of the standout features of the Mercury Layer is its potential for integration with Lightning channels. This compatibility significantly extends the flexibility and scalability of Bitcoin’s second-layer transaction mechanisms. This timely release comes in the wake of changing dynamics in Bitcoin’s mempool, which are exerting pressure on fees. The Mercury Layer, therefore, not only advances privacy but also opens up new possibilities for the economic viability of Bitcoin’s transaction layers.

Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

