Coinstore to List IOST, Boosting Blockchain Service Adoption

In a stride toward bolstering the adoption of blockchain services, Coinstore will list IOST (IOST) on February 6th at 9:00 UTC. IOST, or Internet of Services Token, is an enterprise-level blockchain infrastructure designed to foster widespread acceptance of blockchain by offering Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) solutions.

IOST's Unique Consensus Algorithm

Central to IOST's functionality is its distinctive consensus algorithm, known as the Proof-of-Believability (PoB). This innovative algorithm diverges from traditional voting-based systems by integrating a Servi point system to determine and rotate committee members. The design ensures a decentralized and scalable election process, offering resistance to censorship. The system allows for a more inclusive block production process, where a larger number of nodes have the opportunity to produce blocks. Nodes that receive more votes have a higher probability of doing so, promoting a fair and robust infrastructure.

IOST's Native Token's Multifaceted Roles

The native token of the IOST platform, also named IOST, serves crucial functions within its ecosystem. Acting as a medium of exchange for services and goods, it also covers operational fees for executing smart contracts. Additionally, it rewards contributors of network resources, incentivizing participation in the blockchain network. The token's versatility extends to being tradable within the IOST network ecosystem, fostering a dynamic and interconnected environment.

Coinstore Solidifies its Blockchain Offerings

By listing IOST, Coinstore is reinforcing its commitment to promoting blockchain adoption. The move will broaden access to IOST's BaaS solutions, enabling more users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology. The listing signifies a step forward in the mass adoption of blockchain services, facilitated by IOST's unique algorithm and versatile token.