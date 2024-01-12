CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie’s ETFs Business Following SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Approval

Digital asset investment firm, CoinShares, has executed an option to acquire the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) business from Valkyrie. This decision trails the approval of ETFs that directly invest in Bitcoin by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CoinShares’ strategic move is a reaction to the SEC’s approval of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF, known as The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (ticker: BRRR), which saw considerable trading volume on its inaugural day.

A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Industry

This evolution is part of a broader trend in which nearly a dozen Bitcoin-related funds have received approval from the SEC. Such approvals have led to substantial first-day trading volumes, amounting to $4.6 billion. The Crypto industry views this event as a notable milestone, indicative of the growing acceptance of digital assets within traditional financial markets.

CoinShares’ Expansion and Assets Growth

CoinShares anticipates that this acquisition will add an estimated $110 million to its assets under management, which currently stands at $4.5 billion. CoinShares’ decision to acquire Valkyrie’s crypto-focused ETF investment advisory business signals its intent to broaden its business into the U.S. The acquisition will further integrate Valkyrie’s ETF portfolio into CoinShares’ existing assets under management.

Impact on U.S Markets

The CEO of CoinShares has expressed the firm’s commitment to replicating its European success in the U.S. market. The CEO of Valkyrie Funds also voiced excitement about harnessing the European firm’s capabilities and expertise to advance digital asset investment in the American market.