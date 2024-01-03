CoinDCX Face Allegations of Fraud: Investors Cry Foul over Dubious Withdrawal Requests

The Indian capital, Delhi, is in the grip of a brewing scandal involving CoinDCX, a prominent cryptocurrency investment company. Multiple complaints have been registered with the city’s Cyber Cell, alleging misconduct and potential fraud through the company’s mobile application. Investors are crying foul, claiming that they were asked to pay additional funds under dubious circumstances during the withdrawal of their investments.

Allegations of Deceptive Practices

Among the complainants is a 36-year-old businessman who invested approximately Rs 1.40 lakh in the cryptocurrency platform. The investor was startled to find that he was being asked to shell out tax and an extra Rs 40,000 when he attempted to withdraw his earnings. Following his refusal to meet these additional demands, his case was brought to the attention of the authorities.

In a similar vein, a 24-year-old engineer, having invested a substantial sum of Rs 14 lakh, was asked to transfer an astonishing additional Rs 4.65 lakh to proceed with the withdrawal of his investment. The young professional viewed this as nothing short of internet banking fraud.

The Legal Angle

Indian government regulations dictate that capital gains tax, typically hovering between 20-30%, is applicable on cryptocurrency withdrawals. However, there is no provision or precedent that requires investors to pay additional funds for the refund of their initial investments. This discrepancy forms the crux of the allegations against CoinDCX.

Police Investigation Underway

Following these complaints, the Delhi Police have registered a case under sections of cheating. The decision to file the case was made after an SHO-level officer’s inquiry revealed the presence of a ‘cognizable’ offense. With the green light from senior officers, the police are delving into the allegations. The aim is to determine the veracity of the claims and ascertain whether fraud has indeed been perpetrated against these investors.