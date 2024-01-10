en English
Business

CoinDCX Creates $1 Million Treasury Fund to Support Compliant Crypto Trading

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
CoinDCX Creates $1 Million Treasury Fund to Support Compliant Crypto Trading

In a significant move towards compliance with the regulatory standards of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX has announced the creation of a $1 million Treasury Fund. This fund is dedicated to assisting investors in moving their crypto assets from non-compliant offshore exchanges to FIU-registered entities.

Supporting Asset Transfers from Non-Compliant Offshore Exchanges

In late 2023, FIU IND initiated a crackdown on offshore crypto exchanges operating illegally within India. These platforms were found to be non-compliant with the Indian Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act. As a part of this action, the FIU pushed for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block the URLs of nine such exchanges.

In response to this development, CoinDCX has earmarked a USD 1 million Treasury Fund. The primary role of this fund is to facilitate the transfer of assets for investors from these non-compliant offshore exchanges. CoinDCX, home to 1.4 crore investors and traders, has observed a significant uptick in crypto deposits on its platform since December 28, 2023.

Encouraging Compliance with Bonus on Deposits

To further support this shift towards a compliant environment, CoinDCX is offering an exclusive 1% bonus on all cryptocurrency deposits made between January 9 and January 17, 2024. This initiative is not only appealing to investors but also reinforces the exchange’s commitment to providing a secure and compliant investment environment.

A Broader Effort Towards Anti-Money Laundering Compliance

This move by CoinDCX is part of a broader effort to ensure that cryptocurrency trading within India adheres to legal and regulatory norms. It highlights the importance of platforms that prioritize compliance, particularly with regard to anti-money laundering (AML) provisions. Recognized by Forbes as a transparent and safe platform, CoinDCX continues to lead the way in promoting and supporting a fully compliant crypto ecosystem in India.

0
Business Cryptocurrency India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Business

