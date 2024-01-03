en English
Business

CleanSpark Records a 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining; Gears Up for Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
CleanSpark Records a 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining; Gears Up for Expansion

2023 has been a record-breaking year for CleanSpark, a company specializing in bitcoin mining. The company announced it mined over 7,300 bitcoins, marking a 60% increase from the previous year. This achievement was highlighted alongside the company’s highest daily production rates and the significant growth of their bitcoin treasury, which now contains over 3,000 bitcoins.

Expansion and Upgrades

The forward-looking company has also completed construction on all ten buildings for a 150MW expansion. This expansion is set to bolster the company’s mining capabilities significantly. In preparation for this, CleanSpark has received all Antminer XPs needed for the project. The company has also started testing firmware upgrades on Antminer S21s. These steps ensure that all necessary machines for the expansion will be installed in the coming weeks.

Energizing the Future

The facility is set to be energized in February. This development is expected to further amplify the company’s mining operations, contributing to the growth and resilience of the company in an ever-evolving cryptocurrency market. Notably, the company’s achievements have not been without challenges. The overall crypto market has seen a turbulent year, with fluctuations in bitcoin prices and regulatory uncertainties.

Gratitude and Forward Momentum

The CEO of CleanSpark expressed gratitude towards the team and community for their efforts. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication that went into achieving these milestones. Looking forward to the new year, the CEO shared his optimism about the opportunities the expansion presents. He expressed his confidence in the company’s ability to navigate the complexities of the crypto market and build on the company’s successes.

Business Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

