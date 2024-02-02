Chainlink Price Surges as Dormant Wallets Stir, Setting Age Consumed Record

Chainlink's decentralized oracle network has seen a significant price surge, underpinned by the activation of previously inactive wallets. This sudden activity has resulted in a substantial spike in the Age Consumed metric, a key gauge used in cryptocurrency analysis to measure the movement of tokens based on their dormancy duration. The metric reached a record high of 5.38 billion, driven by the movement of long-held LINK tokens, dormant for an extended period, back into the network's circulation.

Chainlink Price Rally: The Revival of Dormant Wallets

The awakening of these previously dormant wallets has been identified as a significant contributor to Chainlink's recent price surge. This revival signifies a marked shift in behavior among Chainlink's long-term holders, directly impacting the liquidity and demand dynamics of the LINK cryptocurrency. Chainlink's price has surged by 17% in the last 24 hours, far outperforming other major altcoins over the week and pushing the market cap to $10.8 billion.

Record Age Consumed Spike: A Key Indicator

The Age Consumed metric, calculated by multiplying the number of coins moved by the time they remained dormant, has experienced its highest spike for Chainlink at 5.38 billion. This sudden influx of LINK back into the network's circulation has played a significant role in the recent price surge. Blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that this surge is a result of the highest Age Consumed spike caused by the transfer of previously dormant coins.

The Future of Chainlink: Bullish Outlook

With the awakening of dormant wallets and the record Age Consumed spike, analysts predict a bullish future for Chainlink. The technical chart also indicates strength and potential for a major breakout upwards. If the current bullish dominance continues, there's a potential surge to $20 and $23.4.