Cryptocurrency

Chain Partners Launches Changer Foundation in Singapore to Bolster Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
In a strategic move to bolster the Changer ecosystem and its cryptocurrency, Changer ($CNG), blockchain company Chain Partners has announced the establishment of the Changer Foundation in Singapore. This non-profit initiative, as outlined by Chain Partners’ CEO Charles Pyo, is set to bestow operational independence on Changer and foster growth by constructing an ‘Alliance Crypto’ community.

Leadership and Vision

Heading the foundation is Brian Han, whose rich experience at Kakao’s Ground X and as Managing Director of Korea for Chiliz is anticipated to lend significant direction to the foundation’s endeavours. Han’s leadership is expected to be instrumental in realizing the foundation’s commitment to nurturing the Changer ecosystem, a commitment backed by a robust reserve of 110 million tokens. This reserve, equivalent to 55% of the total supply and valued at 9.4 million USD, signifies the foundation’s significant investment in the future of Changer.

Implications and Future Plans

This strategic development is set to accelerate the growth and value of the Changer ecosystem. Detailed plans for 2024, encompassing an international expansion roadmap, are eagerly awaited. The foundation’s primary focus areas include building a cohesive community, forging strategic partnerships, and executing effective marketing strategies.

Shifting Paradigms

This move allows Chain Partners to shift its focus towards the development of Changer-based products and the augmentation of brand awareness. Concurrently, BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd. has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Major Payment Institution Licence. This approval aligns with Singapore’s drive to emerge as a global hub for financial technology and innovation, marking a significant stride towards achieving regulatory clarity in the sector.

The establishment of the Changer Foundation, coupled with BitGo’s commitment to Singapore as its regional headquarters, underscores the growing support for the development and expansion of the digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. As the Changer Foundation steps into action, the world watches, anticipating the ripple effects of this strategic move on the global crypto landscape.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

