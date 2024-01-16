Centralized Stablecoins Continue to Dominate as the Market Evolves

Stablecoins, the digital currencies designed to mirror the value of traditional fiat currencies, have witnessed a transformative year, with centralized stablecoins retaining a commanding 92% market share. Despite this dominance, the stablecoin's overall market cap has witnessed a decline, down to 7.8% from 17.3% of the total cryptocurrency market. This change is attributed not to a loss in absolute value but to the phenomenal expansion of the wider crypto market.

Advertisment

Stablecoin Market: A Year in Review

The global stablecoin market cap has experienced a slight year-to-date decrease of 5.2%. As per Binance Research, the market cap has shrunk from $137.8 billion to just a bit over $130 billion. This trend is closely linked to the rising short-term US bond yields, nearing 5%, leading investors to redirect their assets off-chain in pursuit of better returns, causing a shift in stablecoin assets.

Even with this shift, centralized stablecoins remain a critical component of the crypto ecosystem. The most popular new stablecoins emerging in the market exhibit varying degrees of centralization. Some are completely centralized, while others adopt a hybrid model. Projects like DAI and Frax Finance's FRAX are strategically transitioning towards assets like U.S. Treasury bills to offer competitive returns.

Advertisment

The Dominance of Centralized Stablecoins

Despite the inherent counterparty risks, consumers are showing a preference for centralized stablecoins. The reasons are manifold: ease of use, scalability, and wide acceptance on exchanges and payment systems. Tether (USDT) and Circle's USD Coin (USDC) continue to lead the market. However, DAI has emerged as the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing BUSD, with a market cap exceeding $5.2 billion.

DAI's growth can be attributed to its presence in the real-world asset sector, competitive yields, and on-chain usability. The recent crisis at the Silicon Valley Bank has underscored the risks associated with centralized stablecoins. In response, DAI has opted to diversify its reserves and reduce its reliance on USDC. Instead, they are turning to more stable assets like US Treasury securities to spread risk and increase yield.

Advertisment

TrueUSD: A Tale of Volatility

TrueUSD (TUSD), a stablecoin closely associated with tech entrepreneur Justin Sun, has experienced a significant depegging event, trading below $1. This depegging, combined with concerns over its collateral attestations report, has led to a sharp decline in supply, falling under $2 billion, its lowest level since June 2023.

The active selling of TUSD on Binance has contributed significantly to this depegging. It highlights the importance of transparency and robustness in maintaining the peg of stablecoins, influencing regulatory approaches to stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies.

As we proceed into 2024, the stablecoin market continues to evolve. Centralized stablecoins remain dominant, yet the rise of alternatives like DAI indicates a shift in consumer preferences and a dynamic market ready to adapt to changing financial landscapes.