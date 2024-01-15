en English
Business

Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First

Cboe Digital, in a significant industry milestone, has successfully launched margined Bitcoin and Ether futures. This marks Cboe Digital as the first U.S. regulated exchange offering both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform. The launch was bolstered by support from several notable trading and financial service firms, including Blockfills, DV Trading LLC, Jump Trading Group, Marex, Toa Capital Partners, and Wedbush.

Integrating Crypto Spot and Futures Market

John Palmer, president of Cboe Digital, underscored the importance of this step in bridging the gap between the crypto spot and futures market. He spoke of the increasing investor interest in cryptocurrencies and their need for derivatives to manage exposures and hedge risks. This move by Cboe Digital positions the company as an influential player in cryptocurrency trading and paves the way for future developments, including potential SEC approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

First Margined Bitcoin Futures Trade

Following this announcement, Cboe Digital completed its maiden margined Bitcoin futures trade. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to innovative financial solutions in the cryptocurrency market, further reinforcing its standing as a key player in the sector.

Future Plans and Industry Support

With this successful launch, Cboe Digital intends to broaden its offerings to include physically delivered products, pending regulatory approval. This expansion aligns with the company’s vision of providing customers with easy access to both markets. Marex, through its head of clearing Thomas Texier, expressed support for Cboe Digital’s vision and emphasized the critical role of U.S. regulated markets and innovative technology in driving customer demand in the cryptocurrency derivatives market.

Business Cryptocurrency United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

