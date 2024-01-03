en English
BUX Braces for Legal Action Amid Token Controversy

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Amsterdam’s neo-brokerage platform, BUX, is bracing for potential legal action from its token holders following the untradeability of the BUX Token since September 2023. The group at the forefront of these legal efforts, Join BUX Together, represents over 250 individuals, who collectively own approximately 30 million BUX tokens. The BUX Token, originally a utility token from Blockport, was repurposed for loyalty by BUX but has since lost all tradability and value.

BUX CEO’s Defense Amid Accusations

BUX CEO, Yorick Naeff, maintains that the majority of clients used the token for its intended purpose rather than as an investment. However, this assertion is contested by Steven Deurloo of ThoroFinance, who accuses BUX of profiting from promoting the token to investors. This controversy has escalated following the delisting of the token.

BUX’s Plan for Compensation and Termination of Crypto Services

In response to the dilemma, BUX announced the termination of all BUX Crypto services by March 19, 2024. As part of their remedial plan, they intend to compensate users owning a minimum of 1,000 BUX Tokens by waiving monthly service fees on their shares/ETF platform for an entire year. This announcement comes as BUX is being acquired by ABN AMRO, a move that conspicuously excludes its cryptocurrency activities.

ABN AMRO’s Acquisition Excludes Crypto Activities

The acquisition of BUX by ABN AMRO Bank interestingly does not include the company’s cryptocurrency activities, an aspect that has been at the center of the current controversy. Despite the turbulent circumstances, CEO Naeff expresses regret for the loss suffered by some clients. He emphasizes that BUX provided utility to the token without making promises about its value.

While BUX hopes to resolve the issue without resorting to a legal battle, the company is prepared to investigate the circumstances surrounding the BUX Token. Nonetheless, the looming legal action and the potential fallout continue to cast a long shadow over the company’s future.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

