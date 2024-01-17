BUILD.5 Partners with NMKR to Integrate Cardano Assets for Enhanced Digital Twin Capabilities

Leading Cardano-based NFT and asset tokenization platform, BUILD.5, has announced a strategic partnership with NMKR to further enhance digital twin capabilities on the Cardano blockchain. This collaboration aims to integrate Cardano tokenized assets into NMKR's enterprise platform, offering BUILD.5's enterprise clients more options for minting digital twins and significantly expanding both projects' reach and impact.

The Rise of Real World Asset Tokenization

The Tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA) is increasingly being seen as a major avenue towards the adoption of decentralized technologies. The BUILD.5 platform, specifically tailored to address the challenges of mass adoption, is designed to effortlessly integrate with existing enterprise systems. It provides a unified interface, modular features, and a solid underlying infrastructure.

The BUILD.5 Marketplace: A Master Planning System

The BUILD.5 Marketplace sets itself apart from traditional dApp stores by functioning as a master planning system. This allows for the creation of decentralized economies of scale and expandable service capacities. The Marketplace is powered by the iDOS Framework, a suite of production tools exclusive to the IOTA network. The platform's quick iteration capabilities have enabled rapid development and customization, catering to the specific needs of enterprise partners.

Positive Impact on NMKR's Value

Following the announcement of the partnership, NMKR's value has experienced a significant surge, with a 6% increase over 24 hours and a 17% rise over the past week. In addition to the collaboration with BUILD.5, NMKR has also been partnering with Wolfram Blockchain Labs to assist organizations in achieving their Web3 goals. Despite these positive developments, it is always advised that readers conduct their own research and due diligence when dealing with cryptocurrencies.