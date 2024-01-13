en English
Cryptocurrency

Blockchain Innovations: Empowering Creators and Scaling Unboundedly

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
As the digital economy expands, blockchain technology continues to evolve, offering solutions that disrupt traditional paradigms and empower creators. RAD’s CEO, Tony Mugavero, is a strong advocate for this change. He is driving RAD’s transition from a Web2 company to a blockchain-based platform that leverages non-fungible tokens (NFTs), enabling creators to maintain control over their content and revenue distribution. This shift allows creators to dictate how their payouts are distributed, giving them unprecedented control over their work. Moreover, RAD’s approach extends this control to the users, allowing them to truly own the content they purchase or gain access to various forms of entertainment, including sports.

A New Era of Gaming

Blockchain enthusiast Lex has been actively involved with Bitcoin since 2015, becoming more engaged during the 2017 bull market. He initially used RUN for development but later switched to 1Sat Ordinals for its superior benefits. Lex is currently redesigning his game, Gopniks, to improve its objectives and gameplay. He sees a future where Web3 is more than just enjoyable – it must be purposeful. And in his vision, tokenization plays a crucial role.

Blockchain’s Role in Artificial Intelligence

T38, a proponent of the big block Bitcoin approach, has been interested in Bitcoin since 2014. With a background in private equity and Bitcoin mining, he sees potential for blockchain technology in the realm of artificial intelligence. AI requires a scalable and immutable data verification process, characteristics inherent in blockchain technology. T38 also anticipates that the upcoming Bitcoin halving could lead to new narratives in the space.

The Need for a Compelling Use Case

Despite the innovative strides and intelligent contributions of the BSV community, there is a recognized need for broader interest. T38 compares the BSV community to an arcade and the larger crypto space to a casino. The latter attracts more people due to the financial allure. The participants agree that developing a compelling use case on BSV is essential to attract wider attention and stimulate growth in the ecosystem.

Pushing Blockchain’s Capabilities

The Teranode development team is at the apex of this innovation, announcing new design features that will significantly enhance the BSV Blockchain’s efficiency and speed, potentially reaching a million transactions per second. The upgrade is vital for the BSV blockchain to scale unboundedly, becoming faster and cheaper for all users. The new architecture includes modularized services and transaction subtrees, which allow for quick validation and real-time transaction clearing. The unbounded BSV model, with its limitless potential, is the answer to the digital economy’s insatiable demand for data processing. The BSV blockchain is also projected to become a global digital payments network that can handle any volume of additional data, further pushing the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve.

Cryptocurrency
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Cryptocurrency

