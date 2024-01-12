en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has posited that the advent of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) signifies the commencement of a tech revolution in the financial sector. Fink conveyed these viewpoints during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Fink’s Vision of Technological Revolution

Fink anticipates that ETFs are merely the initial move towards the wider tokenization of financial assets, which he deems as phase two in the technological metamorphosis of the financial markets. BlackRock’s application for a bitcoin ETF in June sparked considerable hope about the feasibility of such a fund materializing. Fink underscored the potential of blockchain technology to refine current systems and accentuated that tokenized securities could eradicate corruption by ensuring real-time recording on a communal ledger.

Cautious Optimism in Financial Institutions

While some financial institutions have grown more receptive to bitcoin and providing bitcoin exposure to their clients, there persists a degree of prudence concerning the broader crypto market. Fink also hinted at the potential worth of an Ethereum (ETH) ETF. The crypto industry and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) endured a grueling battle leading up to the sanctioning of bitcoin ETFs. Currently, the industry eagerly awaits the SEC’s verdict on spot ether ETFs, scheduled for May.

BlackRock’s Leap Forward

BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, displayed a positive stance on Bitcoin, interpreting it as an asset that shields against geopolitical and financial hazards. His endorsement, coupled with the SEC’s approval of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, marks a significant turning point for Bitcoin’s acceptance in mainstream financial circles. He also envisions a future where every financial asset is tokenized and a world where blockchain technology overhauls existing systems.

Following the approval of the much-anticipated Bitcoin ETF, Fink expressed support for an Ethereum ETF, citing the value in tokenization. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) debuted in the U.S. following SEC approval, and Fink hinted at a possible similar product for Ethereum in the future.

BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, compares Bitcoin to gold, underscoring it as an asset that guards against economic uncertainties. This, along with the SEC’s approval for BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, is indicative of the growing acceptance of Bitcoin within mainstream financial circles.

0
Business Cryptocurrency
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
In a recent announcement, Walied Soliman has been appointed as the Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright for the year 2024. Well regarded in the international legal sphere, Soliman, currently co-chairing the firm’s special situations team, is set to take on the mantle from Sydney-based partner Scott Atkins. Soliman’s Journey in Norton Rose Fulbright Soliman’s
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
3 mins ago
Uzbekistan's Central Bank and Commercial Banks Unite to Boost Financial Literacy
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future
4 mins ago
Bitech Technologies and Bridgelink Development Forge Partnership for Green Energy Future
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
2 mins ago
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC's 'Money Movers'
2 mins ago
Wells Fargo CFO to Unpack Q4 Earnings on CNBC's 'Money Movers'
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins ago
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
1 min
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
2 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
3 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
4 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
5 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
6 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
6 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
7 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
7 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app