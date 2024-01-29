BlackRock Advocates for High Bitcoin Allocation in Traditional Portfolios

In a bold move, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has published a research paper advocating for a significant allocation of Bitcoin in traditional investment portfolios. The paper, titled "Asset Allocation with Crypto: Application of Preferences for Positive Skewness," recommends an optimal allocation for Bitcoin of 84.9% in a portfolio with a 60% equity and 40% bond composition.

Bitcoin's Performance Analysis

This recommendation is based on an in-depth analysis of Bitcoin's performance and returns from July 2010 to December 2021. During this period, Bitcoin's third central moment of returns was an astoundingly high 144%, in stark contrast to equity and bond returns, which were -0.43% and 0.01%, respectively.

The Power of High Positive Skewness

The paper specifically highlights the potential benefits of integrating Bitcoin into traditional portfolios due to its high positive skewness. This means that the probability of achieving extremely high returns is greater than that of incurring similarly extreme losses, making Bitcoin an attractive addition to portfolios.

BlackRock's IBIT ETF: A Game Changer

The paper's publication coincides with the evolving landscape of Bitcoin ETFs, with BlackRock's IBIT ETF rapidly gaining market presence and challenging Grayscale's dominance. Daily trading volumes reveal the growing interest in alternative Bitcoin ETFs and a redistribution of market share. The surge in volumes and interest in new Bitcoin ETFs signifies a maturing market. This maturing market has implications for broader investment trends and strategies in the digital asset space.

BlackRock's unanticipated endorsement of such a high allocation of Bitcoin in traditional portfolios is a testament to the transformative power of digital assets. It serves as a wake-up call to the investment world, underscoring the need to reassess traditional investment strategies in the face of the digital asset revolution.