Africa

Bitlink Exchange Initiates Africa Expansion with Nigeria

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Bitlink Exchange Initiates Africa Expansion with Nigeria

Bitlink Exchange, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has launched its operations in Nigeria, marking its initial foray into the African continent. The company has laid out plans for further expansion into other African nations within the year. The move is a strategic step towards Bitlink’s mission of promoting Web3 adoption through innovative cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions.

Unlocking the Potential of Web3

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Bitlink’s CEO, Jearon Wong, underscored the company’s intent to unlock the potential of Web3 for Africa’s advantage. Despite the operational team currently being based in Hong Kong, Bitlink boasts a team of experts in global finance and blockchain technology. These experts are committed to providing secure, efficient, and inclusive trading services across the globe.

A Long-Term Commitment to Africa

Bitlink’s expansion strategy is not just about widening its market reach. The company has expressed a long-term commitment to the African market, which includes education initiatives on Web3. Bitlink is set on making cryptocurrency knowledge and its benefits widely accessible to the African populace. In line with this commitment, the company plans to collaborate with local stakeholders to integrate more individuals into the Web3 ecosystem.

Nigeria and Beyond

The company’s Regional Manager, Jasper Stevens, highlighted the significance of Bitlink’s launch in Nigeria for the country’s and Africa’s burgeoning cryptocurrency communities. Bitlink is set to foster economic inclusion by providing a user-friendly platform for secure cryptocurrency access. The company’s focus is to extend benefits to those traditionally marginalized from mainstream financial systems, thus fostering financial inclusivity through the power of Web3 and cryptocurrency.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

