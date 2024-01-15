en English
Cryptocurrency

Bithumb Adds Radworks and MAGIC to Its KRW Market: A Move Towards Diversification

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Bithumb Adds Radworks and MAGIC to Its KRW Market: A Move Towards Diversification

In a dynamic move, Bithumb, South Korea’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its portfolio by introducing two alternative cryptocurrencies, Radworks (RAD) and MAGIC (MAGIC), to its Korean Won (KRW) market. This strategic addition exhibits Bithumb’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and addressing the varied needs of its global clientele.

Unleashing RAD: A Catalyst for Internet Freedom

Radworks is a project that champions internet freedom by fostering an open-source ecosystem. It actively supports initiatives such as Radicle, a decentralized platform enabling code collaboration and Drips, a bespoke funding solution for developers. The utility token of Radicle, RAD, plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem. It serves as a governance tool and facilitates a multitude of transactions within the ecosystem.

MAGIC: The Powerhouse of Gaming Decentralization

On the other hand, MAGIC is a cryptocurrency closely linked with the Treasure gaming platform. Operating on the Arbitrum network, the platform emphasizes decentralized, community-driven games. The MAGIC token is not just a symbolic entity; it is a functional powerhouse with multifaceted applications. It is used for trading in-game assets, serves as the primary medium of exchange in the platform’s marketplace, and has a role in the platform’s governance.

Bithumb: Broadening Horizons

The inclusion of RAD and MAGIC in Bithumb’s KRW market is more than just an expansion; it is an evolution. It represents the exchange’s commitment to embracing a diverse range of cryptocurrencies and fostering a more inclusive and versatile digital asset ecosystem. This move also highlights the growing importance of alternative cryptocurrencies in the dynamic landscape of digital finance. As the industry evolves, exchanges like Bithumb are demonstrating their agility by adapting to changing needs and providing a platform for innovative digital assets such as RAD and MAGIC.

Cryptocurrency South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

