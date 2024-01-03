en English
Business

Bitget Marks End of Crypto Winter with Record Growth in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, closed 2023 with a remarkable performance, marking significant growth and development in a market that was undergoing a prolonged cryptocurrency winter. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the exchange reported a 94% surge in spot trading volumes, a figure that far outshone the broader market’s growth. This unprecedented increase was largely driven by Bitget’s strategic decision in 2021 to refocus its efforts on the spot market.

Bitget’s Phenomenal Growth

From a monthly trading volume of $15.3 billion, Bitget’s figures soared to almost $30 billion by November 2023. This growth was not confined to trading alone. In a significant rebranding move, the BitKeep wallet was renamed the Bitget Wallet, and a swap offering was introduced to facilitate multi-chain trading. Bitget also made strides in the investment sphere with the launch of the EmpowerX fund, a $100 million vehicle for investing in various cryptocurrency projects.

Expansion Amidst Market Challenges

In stark contrast to the layoffs seen at other crypto firms, Bitget expanded its workforce from 1,100 to 1,500 employees in an effort to support its growing operations. The exchange’s user base also more than doubled, hitting the 20 million mark. A significant portion of this growth was attributed to the active participation of Generation Z. Bitget’s customer service team also had a busy year, engaging with 600,000 users in 2023 alone.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Bitget plans to maintain the momentum it has built. The exchange aims to increase its workforce, enhance its product offerings, and venture into new markets. These efforts are part of its larger goal to build the world’s largest crypto copy trading community and integrate AI technologies to improve trading. The year 2023 may have been a significant year for Bitget, but it appears the exchange is just getting started.

Business Cryptocurrency
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

